Study reveals that Gen Z are the biggest anime fans in the USA and these are their top 10 anime for Spring 2023

Increasingly, anime is gaining popularity around the world, especially in North America and is now being consumed at record levels. With the support of streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE and more, otakus are enjoying series that otherwise would not have reached the West. And Gen Z are responsible for this escalating fandom. During the coronavirus pandemic, sales for anime and manga skyrocketed and haven't decreased despite the end of quarantine. Top Anime of Spring 2023 as rated by Gen Z(Doga Kobo, Ufotable)

WordFinder by YourDictionary recently conducted a study where 1,000 attendees shared their thoughts on anime and related medium. From Gen Z, 69% stated that they watch anime. Millennials followed with 57% and Gen X with 40%. Lastly, a surprising 23% of Baby Boomers also stated that they watched anime.

Furthermore, the study revealed that Americans are 50% more likely to watch anime subbed instead of dubbed. The major reason was to retain the authencity and accuracy of the content. Many believe that often words and phrases are lost when translating to dubbed version. Furthermore, dubbed anime displays a disconnect between the voice and lip movements as well as a lack of emotional emphasis. However, a large number still enjoy dubbed anime and no one is expecting the end of English dubbed iterations of anime anytime soon.

Another survey, conducted by Baidu’s keyboard app, Simeji, asked viewers to rank their favourite anime from the Spring 2023 season. The following anime seized the top 10 ranks.

10. Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

The prequel anime series to KonoSuba, this spin-off follows Megumin's story before she meets Kazuma and his party. While Megumin aims to become the greatest explosion wizard of all time, her little sister Kommeko is on an adventure of her own with a strange black kitten.

9. Ao no Orchestra

Hajime Aono is a violin prodigy who gave up playing due to unknown circumstances. But a schoolmate, the free-spirited Ritsuko Akine, inspires him to take up the violin again. As Aono teaches Akine how to play the violin, he falls with his art again.

8. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – Road to the Top

Legendary racehorses are reincarnated as horsegirls. Among them, Narita Top Road, Admire Vega, T.M. Opera O and other Uma Musume aim to win the Classic competitions.

7. The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu)

Kyoutarou Ichikawa is a bloodthirsty killer who believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. The ‘troubled teen’ spends his days pining over the class idol, Yamada Anna, who turns out to be a bit odd herself.

6. Pokémon (2023)

A new addition to the classic Pokémon anime follows Liko and Roy who encounter Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and others while they unravel mysteries during their exciting adventures!

5. Mashle

Mash Burnedead, an aloof boy with superhuman strength, is an anomaly in his world full of magicians. Despite his lack of magic, he is the strongest whose his existence and destiny will change the world.

4. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Akane Kinoshita wrestles with a broken heart after her boyfriend breaks up with her. When she meets Akito Yamada, she finds herself with the perfect plan to get revenge on her ex.

3. Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc

The second season of Tokyo Revengers follows Toman's battle against a new powerful gang. It focuses on a single arc from the manga along with great character development and key moments for the protagonnist, Takemichi.

2. Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Arc follows Tanjiro's adventure in the Swordsmith village where he meets new friends and battles more Upper Moon Demons with them.

1. Oshi no Ko

Amemiya Gorou has reincarnated as his favourite idol, Hoshino Ai's son after being murdered. His new journey as the son of popular idol exposes the dark secrets of the Japanese entertainment industry.