Waiting for the Next Episode of Demon Slayer? Here are 10 similar Shounen Anime to keep you occupied

The anime community is currently enthralled with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc. But while you wait an entire week for a new episode, you can watch these shounen anime series which are similar to Demon Slayer. These anime are jampacked with adventure, action, and amusement. The Swordsmith Village Arc is the latest addition to the Demon Slayer franchise, and it promises to be just as action-packed and thrilling as the previous instalments. (Ufotable)

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is set in a world where people are born with superpower-like ‘Quirks’. The story follows a ‘quirkless’ boy who is determined to become a superhero despite his lack of a superpower. This massive franchise will keep you entertained with the series as well as the movies. Readers can immerse themselves in the manga, light novels, and stage plays and gamers can explore the several video games and trading card games.

Dr. Stone

Just as Taiju Ooki was about to confess his love to his long-time crush, Yuzuriha Ogawa, dazzling green light flashes, petrifying the world and turning all humans to stone. When Taiju awakens, he joins his genius friend Senkuu’s scheme to revive humanity. In 2019, the manga won the 64th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shounen category. By 2022, 14 million copies of it were in circulation. The third season of the anime is currently airing.

One Punch Man

Saitama’s childhood dream was to become a superhero. To fulfill this, he trains relentlessly and is eventually able to defeat his enemies with a single punch. However, this unique power soon makes his hobby uninteresting as he gets bored. Two seasons are out already and the third has been announced. The manga is one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Hell’s Paradise

Ninja Gabimaru has led a blood-soaked life and, as a result, has been sentenced to death. However, when all attempts to execute him fail, executioner Sagiri offers him a chance to be pardoned for all his crimes. Set in the Edo period of Japan, the story follows the two as they search for the Elixir of Immortality. The first season of this anime is currently airing.

Blue Exorcist

Rin Okumura was leading an ordinary life till he got kidnapped and discovered that he and his twin brother were the sons of Satan. The story follows Rin who joins a secret academy that trains teenagers to exorcise demons. Two seasons and a movie are already out and a third season has been announced.

Dororo

Hyakkimaru was born without most of his body parts which were sacrificed by his father to demons. The anime follows him and an 11-year-old thief, Dororo, as Hyakkimaru defeats the demons to regain what was stolen from him. A black-and-white adaptation of the manga was first released in 1969. A live-action film was released in 2007 and in 2019, it was adapted again as an anime series.

Spy x Family

Loid Forger is a spy on an undercover mission. Anya Forger is his adopted child with telepathic abilities. Yor Forger is an assassin with whom he entered a marriage of convenience. Neither Loid nor Yor knows anyone's true identity. Only Anya knows the truth and is prepared for the drama to unfold. The anime follows this atypical family as they attempt to balance their missions with their family life. The first season of the anime is out. The second season will premiere in October 2023 and a movie will be released in December 2023.

Assassination Classroom

Koro-sensei is an octopus-like creature who has already destroyed the moon and declared his plan to destroy the Earth by the following March. He teaches a class of ‘misfits’ who have been tasked with assassinating him before he destroys the Earth. The anime depicts the bond formed between the students among each other and Koro-sensei over the course of their mission. The anime is complete with both seasons out.

Millionaire Detective: Balance:Unlimited

Daisuke Kanbe is a man with limitless wealth. He is assigned to the Modern Crime Prevention Headquarters where he is partnered with Haru Katou, a man with starkly different values than him. The two have to work together and solve the mysteries that challenge them. The anime consists of a single season with 11 episodes– perfect to binge-watch!

Noragami

Yato is a minor deity without a single shrine dedicated to his name. Hiyori Iki, a middle-school girl, gets into a bus accident while trying to protect Yato despite him being a stranger. The accident causes Hiyori’s soul to detach at times. Hiyori agrees to help Yato in his quest to gain worshippers and in exchange, Yato agrees to fix her body. It is another great anime to binge-watch with only 12 episodes.

Hopefully, these anime series will keep you occupied while you await the next episode of Demon Slayer!