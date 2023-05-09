Move over Pikachu! New fan favorite Fuecoco steals the show in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime

Move over, Pikachu, there’s a new fan favorite in the world of Pokémon anime, and its name is Fuecoco. The breakout star of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series, Fuecoco has already won over the hearts of fans in Japan and is set to do the same when the series debuts in the US soon. New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series star Fuecoco has already won over the hearts of fans.

Liko and Roy, the new co-protagonists of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, may have their own Pokémon partners, but Fuecoco steals the show with its adorable appearance and singing abilities. Fans on social media have been sharing their favorite clips of the fire crocodile, with some even calling it their “son.”

But it’s not just Fuecoco’s cuteness that fans are drawn to; the fire-type starter also has a childlike disposition that viewers find relatable. Watching it cry over dropping a Chesto Berry into the ocean will make anyone's heart melt.

While it's exciting to see Fuecoco in all his animated glory, it's important to remember that Pokémon is an anime about making pets fight each other. We'll probably see a lot more injured Fuecoco before he evolves into a Crocalor. But for now, let's enjoy his adorable antics and hope he comes out of battles unscathed.

