Uncovering the dark truth about the identity of Aqua and Ruby's father in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko is a popular anime series based on a manga of the same name that has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats since it first aired on April 12, 2023. One of the biggest mysteries that fans have been trying to solve is who the father of the show's main characters, Aqua and Ruby, is.

This article contains Oshi no Ko manga spoilers

One of the biggest mysteries that fans have been trying to solve is who the father of the show's main characters, Aqua and Ruby, is.(Doga Kobo)

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to the twins' mother, Ai Hoshino, who tragically dies at the end of the episode, leaving her children alone. In the second episode, viewers get to see how Aqua and Ruby are coping with their mother's death, and the story takes an unexpected turn when Aqua discovers that the person responsible for their mother's murder is also their father.

Chapter 96 of the Oshi no Ko manga divulges the long-awaited truth about Aqua and Ruby's father, Hikaru Kamiki. However, the revelation is not what readers expected, for Hikaru is not just any ordinary father, but a callous and calculating serial killer who preys on female idols and actresses.

Hikaru's modus operandi is not one of a random killer but of a meticulous planner. He spends time getting to know his targets personally, approaching them with an air of charm and trustworthiness. Once he gains their trust, he strikes with lethal precision, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

The killer is not one to get his hands dirty. Instead, he employs intermediaries to do his bidding, people who are mentally unstable and broken, making them more susceptible to manipulation. Hikaru ensures that his pawns are unstable enough to take their own lives after committing the heinous acts, thereby ensuring his anonymity and reducing the chances of being caught.

Hikaru is always present at the crime scene, observing his plan unfold with a twisted sense of satisfaction. His expertise in planning and executing murders ensures that there are no unexpected obstacles, leaving behind little to no evidence. His dual personality of being charming and trustworthy and a ruthless serial killer has helped him maintain his facade in public.

As the manga progresses, readers are left to wonder if Aqua and Ruby will fall victim to their father's insidious ways or whether they will be able to uncover his dark secret before it's too late.

The unexpected plot twists in Oshi no Ko have captivated audiences, and the mystery surrounding Aqua and Ruby's father has been a major talking point among fans. The show has proven to be a masterclass in storytelling, skillfully blending drama, comedy, and mystery to create a compelling narrative that keeps viewers hooked. It will be interesting to see how the story continues to unfold in future episodes, as Aqua and Ruby search for answers and confront their father.

