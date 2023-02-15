Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion anime set for Spring 2023 premiere

Excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming premiere of the anime adaptation of the popular webtoon, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion. The series, based on the original story by Milcha and adapted into a manhwa by Whale, has been a hit with readers, boasting over 5 million views on Tappytoon.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion premiere in Japan

With direction by Junichi Yamamoto and animation production by Typhoon Graphics, the anime is set to air in Japan on April 10. Fans who can't wait until then can catch an advance screening of the series on March 18 at United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba.

A Valentine's Day visual was released in anticipation of the series, and Crunchyroll has announced that the anime will be part of its Spring 2023 simulcast season.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion storyline and Characters

The story follows Eunha Park, who finds herself in the body of Raeliana McMillan, a side character from "The Kingdom of Chamers." To avoid dying a second time, Raeliana must break off her engagement with her current fiancé and find a way to get fake-engaged to the two-faced Noah Wynknight, the duke of the kingdom and the male lead.

The name of the female lead is changed from Eunha Park to Rinko Hanasaki in the anime adaptation of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion. Yume Miyamoto will voice Raeliana and Yuichiro Umehara is cast as Noah.

Watch the trailer of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion anime adaptation:

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, and with the talented team behind the anime and the exciting changes made to the story, it's sure to be a hit with both longtime fans of the manhwa and new viewers alike.

