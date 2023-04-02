Your ultimate guide to spring anime 2023: Full schedule and streaming details!

Spring anime season is here and with it comes a fresh batch of new anime to keep us entertained. From post-apocalyptic adventures to romantic comedies, this season's lineup offers a diverse range of shows for anime fans to choose from. Some of the most anticipated titles include Heavenly Delusion, Demon Slayer Season 3, and MASHLE: Magic and Muscles. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to keep track of all the release dates. To help, we've compiled a complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them. Get ready to binge-watch your favourite shows all season long!

Here's the complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them, so you won't miss out on any of the action.(Production I.G, Ufotable, TMS Entertainment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Anime Release Time Where to watch? JST IST PT ET April 01, 2023 Heavenly Delusion 10:00 PM 6:30 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM Disney+, Hulu Hell's Paradise 11:00 PM 7:30 AM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM Crunchyroll My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 12:30 AM (April 02) 9:00 PM 8:30 AM 11:30 AM Crunchyroll Edens Zero Season 2 12:55 AM (April 02) 9:25 PM 8:55 AM 11:55 AM This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms. The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) 01:30 AM (April 02) 10:00 PM 9:30 AM 12:30 PM HIDIVE April 02, 2023 The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Servings Gods Who Go Too Far 9:00 PM 05:30 PM 5:00 AM 8:00 AM Crunchyroll My Home Hero 11:30 PM 8:00 PM 7:30 AM 10:30 AM Crunchyroll In Another World With My Smartphone 2 2:00 AM (April 03) 10:30 PM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Crunchyroll April 03, 2023 Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! 10:00 PM 06:30 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM Crunchyroll I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too (Apr 03) 12:00 AM 08:30 PM

8:00 AM 11:00 AM Crunchyroll Kizuna no Allele 1:30 AM 10:00 PM 9:30 AM 12:30 AM Crunchyroll April 04, 2023 Skip and Loafer 11:00 PM 07:30 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM Crunchyroll April 05, 2023 The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: U149 12:00 AM 08:30 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms. Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! 1:00 AM 09:30 PM 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Crunchyroll KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World 02:00 AM 10:00 PM 9:30 AM 12:30 PM Crunchyroll April 06, 2023 The Ancient Magus' Bride 2 10:00 PM 06:30 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM Crunchyroll Yuri is My Job! 10:30 PM 07:00 PM 6:30 AM 9:30 AM Crunchyroll Dr.Stone: New World 10.30 PM 07:00 PM 6:30 AM 9:30 AM Crunchyroll Opus.COLORs 12:00 AM 08:30 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Crunchyroll The Legendary Hero Is Dead! 1:00 AM 09:30 PM 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Crunchyroll April 07, 2023 My One-Hit Kill Sister 10.30 PM 07:00 PM 6:30 AM 9:30 AM Crunchyroll Too Cute Crisis 10.30 PM 07:00 PM 6:30 AM 9:30 AM HIDIVE MASHLE: Magic and Muscles 12:00 AM 08:30 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Crunchyroll TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You 2 1:05 AM 09:35 PM 9:05 AM 12:05 PM Crunchyroll The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses 1:25 AM 09:55 PM 9:25 AM 12:25 PM Crunchyroll Otaku Elf 2:25 PM 10:55 PM 10:25 AM 1:25 PM Crunchyroll April 08, 2023 A Galaxy Next Door 1:30 AM 10:00 PM 9:30 AM 12:30 PM Crunchyroll Summoned to Another World... Again?! 2:00 AM 10:30 PM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Crunchyroll April 09, 2023 Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Part 2 5:00 PM 01:30 PM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM Crunchyroll The Blue Orchestra 5:00 PM 01:30 PM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc 11:15 PM 07:45 PM 7:15 AM 10:15 AM Crunchyroll April 10, 2023 The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke's Mansion 9:30 PM 6:00 PM 5:30 AM 8:30 AM Crunchyroll Insomniacs After School 12:00 AM 08:30 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Crunchyroll April 11, 2023 The Marginal Service 1:29 AM 09:59 PM 9:29 AM 12:29 PM This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms. April 12, 2023 Oshi no Ko 11:00 PM 07:30 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM HIDIVE April 14, 2023 Pokémon Horizons: The Series 6:55 PM 03:25 PM 2:55 AM 5:55 AM Pokémon TV April 19, 2023 Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts 12:00 AM 08:30 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Crunchyroll