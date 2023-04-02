Your ultimate guide to spring anime 2023: Full schedule and streaming details!
Here's the complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them, so you won't miss out on any of the action.
Spring anime season is here and with it comes a fresh batch of new anime to keep us entertained. From post-apocalyptic adventures to romantic comedies, this season's lineup offers a diverse range of shows for anime fans to choose from. Some of the most anticipated titles include Heavenly Delusion, Demon Slayer Season 3, and MASHLE: Magic and Muscles. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to keep track of all the release dates. To help, we've compiled a complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them. Get ready to binge-watch your favourite shows all season long!
|Date
|Anime
|Release Time
|Where to watch?
|JST
|IST
|PT
|ET
|April 01, 2023
|Heavenly Delusion
|10:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|6:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Disney+, Hulu
|Hell's Paradise
|11:00 PM
|7:30 AM
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
|My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
|12:30 AM (April 02)
|9:00 PM
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
|Edens Zero Season 2
|12:55 AM (April 02)
|9:25 PM
|8:55 AM
|11:55 AM
This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
The Dangers in My Heart
(Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu)
|01:30 AM (April 02)
|10:00 PM
|9:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|HIDIVE
|April 02, 2023
|The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Servings Gods Who Go Too Far
|9:00 PM
05:30 PM
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
My Home Hero
|11:30 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
In Another World With My Smartphone 2
|2:00 AM (April 03)
|10:30 PM
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Crunchyroll
|April 03, 2023
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!
|10:00 PM
06:30 PM
|6:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too (Apr 03)
|12:00 AM
08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
Kizuna no Allele
|1:30 AM
10:00 PM
|9:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
|April 04, 2023
Skip and Loafer
|11:00 PM
07:30 PM
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
|April 05, 2023
The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: U149
|12:00 AM
|08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
|1:00 AM
09:30 PM
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Crunchyroll
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
|02:00 AM
10:00 PM
9:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Crunchyroll
|April 06, 2023
The Ancient Magus' Bride 2
|10:00 PM
06:30 PM
|6:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
Yuri is My Job!
|10:30 PM
07:00 PM
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
Dr.Stone: New World
|10.30 PM
07:00 PM
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
Opus.COLORs
|12:00 AM
08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
The Legendary Hero Is Dead!
|1:00 AM
09:30 PM
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Crunchyroll
|April 07, 2023
My One-Hit Kill Sister
|10.30 PM
07:00 PM
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Crunchyroll
Too Cute Crisis
|10.30 PM
|07:00 PM
|6:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|HIDIVE
MASHLE: Magic and Muscles
|12:00 AM
|08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You 2
|1:05 AM
|09:35 PM
|9:05 AM
|12:05 PM
|Crunchyroll
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
|1:25 AM
09:55 PM
|9:25 AM
|12:25 PM
|Crunchyroll
Otaku Elf
|2:25 PM
10:55 PM
|10:25 AM
|1:25 PM
|Crunchyroll
|April 08, 2023
A Galaxy Next Door
|1:30 AM
10:00 PM
|9:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Crunchyroll
Summoned to Another World... Again?!
|2:00 AM
|10:30 PM
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Crunchyroll
|April 09, 2023
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Part 2
|5:00 PM
01:30 PM
|1:00 AM
|4:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
The Blue Orchestra
|5:00 PM
|01:30 PM
|1:00 AM
|4:00 AM
|This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
|11:15 PM
07:45 PM
|7:15 AM
|10:15 AM
|Crunchyroll
|April 10, 2023
The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke's Mansion
|9:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
Crunchyroll
|Insomniacs After School
|12:00 AM
08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Crunchyroll
|April 11, 2023
|The Marginal Service
|1:29 AM
|09:59 PM
|9:29 AM
|12:29 PM
|This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
|April 12, 2023
|Oshi no Ko
|11:00 PM
|07:30 PM
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|HIDIVE
|April 14, 2023
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|6:55 PM
03:25 PM
|2:55 AM
|5:55 AM
|Pokémon TV
|April 19, 2023
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts
|12:00 AM
08:30 PM
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Crunchyroll