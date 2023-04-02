Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Anime / Your ultimate guide to spring anime 2023: Full schedule and streaming details!

Your ultimate guide to spring anime 2023: Full schedule and streaming details!

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Apr 02, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Here's the complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them, so you won't miss out on any of the action.

Spring anime season is here and with it comes a fresh batch of new anime to keep us entertained. From post-apocalyptic adventures to romantic comedies, this season's lineup offers a diverse range of shows for anime fans to choose from. Some of the most anticipated titles include Heavenly Delusion, Demon Slayer Season 3, and MASHLE: Magic and Muscles. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to keep track of all the release dates. To help, we've compiled a complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them. Get ready to binge-watch your favourite shows all season long!

Here's the complete schedule of all the spring anime releases with the date, time, and where to watch them, so you won't miss out on any of the action.(Production I.G, Ufotable, TMS Entertainment)
DateAnimeRelease TimeWhere to watch?
JSTISTPTET
April 01, 2023Heavenly Delusion10:00 PM6:30 PM6:00 AM9:00 AMDisney+, Hulu
Hell's Paradise11:00 PM7:30 AM7:00 AM10:00 AMCrunchyroll
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv99912:30 AM (April 02)9:00 PM8:30 AM11:30 AMCrunchyroll
Edens Zero Season 212:55 AM (April 02)9:25 PM8:55 AM11:55 AM

This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.

The Dangers in My Heart 
(Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu)
01:30 AM (April 02)10:00 PM9:30 AM12:30 PMHIDIVE
April 02, 2023The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Servings Gods Who Go Too Far9:00 PM
05:30 PM
5:00 AM8:00 AMCrunchyroll
My Home Hero
11:30 PM8:00 PM7:30 AM10:30 AMCrunchyroll
In Another World With My Smartphone 2
2:00 AM (April 03)10:30 PM10:00 AM1:00 PMCrunchyroll
April 03, 2023
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!
10:00 PM
06:30 PM
6:00 AM9:00 AMCrunchyroll
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too (Apr 03)
12:00 AM
08:30 PM
 
8:00 AM11:00 AMCrunchyroll
Kizuna no Allele
1:30 AM
10:00 PM
9:30 AM12:30 AMCrunchyroll
April 04, 2023
Skip and Loafer
11:00 PM
07:30 PM
7:00 AM10:00 AMCrunchyroll
April 05, 2023
The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: U149
12:00 AM08:30 PM8:00 AM11:00 AM

This anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
1:00 AM
09:30 PM
9:00 AM12:00 PMCrunchyroll
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
02:00 AM
10:00 PM
9:30 AM
12:30 PMCrunchyroll
April 06, 2023
The Ancient Magus' Bride 2
10:00 PM
06:30 PM
6:00 AM9:00 AMCrunchyroll
Yuri is My Job!
10:30 PM
07:00 PM
6:30 AM9:30 AMCrunchyroll
Dr.Stone: New World
10.30 PM
07:00 PM
6:30 AM9:30 AMCrunchyroll
Opus.COLORs
12:00 AM
08:30 PM
8:00 AM11:00 AMCrunchyroll
The Legendary Hero Is Dead!
1:00 AM
09:30 PM
9:00 AM12:00 PMCrunchyroll
April 07, 2023
My One-Hit Kill Sister
10.30 PM
07:00 PM
6:30 AM9:30 AMCrunchyroll
Too Cute Crisis
10.30 PM07:00 PM6:30 AM9:30 AMHIDIVE
MASHLE: Magic and Muscles
12:00 AM08:30 PM8:00 AM11:00 AMCrunchyroll
TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You 2
1:05 AM09:35 PM9:05 AM12:05 PMCrunchyroll
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses1:25 AM
09:55 PM
9:25 AM12:25 PMCrunchyroll
Otaku Elf
2:25 PM
10:55 PM
10:25 AM1:25 PMCrunchyroll
April 08, 2023
A Galaxy Next Door
1:30 AM
10:00 PM
9:30 AM12:30 PMCrunchyroll
Summoned to Another World... Again?!
2:00 AM10:30 PM10:00 AM1:00 PMCrunchyroll
April 09, 2023
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Part 2
5:00 PM
01:30 PM
1:00 AM4:00 AMCrunchyroll
The Blue Orchestra
5:00 PM01:30 PM1:00 AM4:00 AMThis anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
11:15 PM
07:45 PM
7:15 AM10:15 AMCrunchyroll
April 10, 2023
The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke's Mansion
9:30 PM6:00 PM5:30 AM8:30 AM
Crunchyroll
Insomniacs After School12:00 AM
08:30 PM
8:00 AM11:00 AMCrunchyroll
April 11, 2023The Marginal Service1:29 AM09:59 PM9:29 AM12:29 PMThis anime is not being simulcasted on any streaming platforms.
April 12, 2023Oshi no Ko11:00 PM07:30 PM7:00 AM10:00 AMHIDIVE
April 14, 2023
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
6:55 PM
03:25 PM
2:55 AM5:55 AMPokémon TV
April 19, 2023Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts12:00 AM
08:30 PM
8:00 AM11:00 AMCrunchyroll
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
demon slayer anime spring 2023 hell's paradise pokemon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP