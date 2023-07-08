Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 premiere: Exact release time and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 is all set to release on Sunday, July 9. The anime has created a lot of buzz in the community with the release of its official trailer and key visual. It is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Summer 2023 season.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 will be released on July 9, 2023(Viz Media)

Date Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July 9, 2023 5:00 pm 2:00 am 4:00 am 5:00 am 11:00 am 2:30 pm

Streaming Guide

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be simulcast on both Hulu and Netflix for the US and other select countries. The anime will also stream on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asia can also stream the episode on the official Muse Asia YouTube channel.

About the Anime

Akira Tendou is bored with his job at Black Company. The long, mundane work hours along with the work pressure have left with mentally and physically drained. But life is kind to him when a zombie apocalypse descends upon Japan. Surrounded by hordes of ravenous zombies, Akira realises he doesn’t have to go to work again! Thus, begins the bucket listing as he sets off to fulfil all his dreams and wishes.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is an adaptation of the manga with the same name. The manga has been written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The anime is by Viz Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, the three renowned production and distribution companies.

Zom 100 is being directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, known for directingKomi Can’t Communicate, along with Hanako Ueda at BUG FILMS Studio. The script is under the supervision of Hiroshi Seko. Moreover, the character designs will be provided by Kii Tanaka, while Makoto Miyazaki will provide designs for the zombies.

The opening theme song for the anime,Song of the Dead, is by KANA-BOON and the ending theme song,Happiness of the Dead, is by Shiyui.

