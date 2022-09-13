Anushka Sharma shares new pic from Chakda Xpress, fans say ‘miss seeing you on screen’

On Tuesday, actor Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, on her Instagram handle. She has been regularly sharing updates from the Chakda Xpress schedule in the UK, where she is currently filming. In the Prosit Roy directorial, Anushka will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will release in 2023. ( Also read: Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pics with Virat Kohli from their coffee date as he lands in UK amid Chakda Xpress shoot)

In the picture, Anushka is seen holding a shoe, while sitting on a folding bed. She wore a tracksuit. A woman can be seen with a handbag in the background, seemingly inside a women's hostel. She shared the picture with the caption, “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey!” She used the hashtag ‘coming soon’ on her post.

One of her fans wrote, “Queen is killing.” Another fan commented, “This is going to be fab.” Other fan wrote, “Was badly missing actor Anushka, see you soon on screen.” One person also wrote, “Miss seeing you on screen.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the still from Chakda Xpress.

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma’s comeback movie after giving birth to daughter Vamika in 2021. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. Since then, she's produced Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Anushka had announced Chakda Xpress earlier in January 2022. Sharing a teaser, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

