Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers reach settlement in divorce filed by latter in 2020

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have reportedly reached a settlement in their divorce as many as three years after she filed for it. The pair reached an agreement on Tuesday, June 20, that will be finalised by a judge soon. Armie and Elizabeth, who tied the knot in May 2010, share two children – Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6.

FILE - Armie Hammer, left, and wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer's attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

News outlet PEOPLE obtained a Declaration of Default, which says that “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court" and that the former couple is asking "the court [to] approve the agreement.”

Elizabeth filed for divorce in 2020, 10 years after her marriage to Armie. They posted the same statement on social media after publicly revealing they had broken up at the time: "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents."

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," they added.

Armie’s career was tainted after he faced serious sexual assault allegations. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office claimed in May that it will not pursue sexual assault charges against Armie in one of the cases because they were "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt” following an investigation.

Elizabeth later told Elle magazine that she "always will" support Armie, saying at the time, “All I've ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that.”

"He's really present when he's with the kids, and that's all I can hope for," she added. “All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That's always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will.”

