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Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world. atch

Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features a star-studded cast led by Bobby Deol as a troubled rockstar. The film is releasing on June 5. 

May 21, 2026 02:25 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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The official trailer for Bandar has finally arrived, delivering on the dark promise of its initial teaser. Backed by Zee Studios and produced by Saffron Magicworks, this project marks a highly anticipated first-time collaboration between Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. True to form, the trailer drops audiences directly into a cynical, multi-layered ecosystem of celebrity culture, legal chaos, and deep suspicion. It trades in Kashyap's signature style: uncomfortably dark, emotionally volatile, and firmly refusing to offer clean-cut heroes or villains.

Bobby Deol navigates the stardom in the trailer

Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world, watch.(YouTube)

At the center of this storm is Bobby Deol playing Sameer Mehra, a faded, once-massive rockstar desperately clawing to stay relevant while his personal life spirals out of control. The trailer opens with a heavy dose of celebrity glamour: Sameer glides into a high-profile party looking like an absolute rockstar, sporting a glittering jacket and dramatic, oversized sunglasses.

However, that polished, confident exterior quickly begins to fracture, exposing a deeply hollow and unstable man beneath the surface. The trailer highlights this inner toxicity through a telling exchange. When a woman asks him, “Why are you on a dating app? You can get any girl you want,” Sameer casually replies that he considers himself to be “a bahut bura aur ghatiya kisam ka aadmi (a terrible and creepy person).”

When is Bandar releasing?

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is penned by the heavy-hitting writing duo of Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative minds behind acclaimed, gritty titles like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. The thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

Produced under Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks banner, Bandar is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

 
bobby deol anurag kashyap sexual assault
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Home / Entertainment / Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world. atch
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