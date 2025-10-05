Been missing mum more since Rohan proposed: Anshula Kapoor

Just days after we broke the news of social media personality and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula getting engaged to beau Rohan Thakkar, the couple dropped heartwarming photos from the event. The couple were surrounded by close friends and family at their gor dhana ceremony. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar with Janhvi, Boney, Khushi and Arjun

It all began with the proposal in New York earlier this year, Anshula shares, "The proposal was a whirlwind affair on an incredibly hot summer day in New York. It was truly special for both of us."

Moving on to the present and about why they chose to get engaged at home, in an intimate ceremony Anshula says, "Rohan and I always imagined our gor dhana to be a close knit celebration with family. We wanted it be cozy, warm, intimate, and we are glad that’s exactly how it turned out to be. There wasn’t a theme, it was just a coming together of our favourite things, favourite people and favourite memories – little touches from the present, from the inception of our relationship as well as from our childhood that’s shaped us. This naturally brought in some nostalgia and a bit of tradition, be it with the décor, the food, the grazing table. When I had first spoken with dad and my siblings about knowing that Rohan and I were ready to take the next step in our relationship, dad was the most excited and he said he only has one wish – that I get married at home. So keeping that wish in high regard, I wanted our first ceremony to be held at his house. I’m so grateful that Rohan and his family embraced that wholeheartedly."

Speaking about her look on her big day the bride-to be says, "Rohan is deeply connected to his roots, and it was important to me to honour that. My lehenga reflected those influences with Bandhini, traditional Kutch embroidery and mirror work woven into it. From my very first conversation with my friend and designer Arpita Mehta and my stylist Manisha Melwani, I knew I wanted a purple lehenga. I’m glad that it came together even more beautifully than I had imagined. Rohan didn’t want to know or see what I was wearing until the day and the look in his eyes when he first saw me meant everything and more. Since the day Rohan proposed, I’ve been missing mum even more. The grief has resurfaced so strongly, and I knew I needed her close to me. That’s why I had her words, 'Rab Raakha' embroidered on the back of my outfit. She was always my wings, my biggest support system, and I knew I needed to feel her with me while I’m at the cusp of starting a new chapter in my life. More than ever."

Rohan adds, "All I knew was I wanted to wear navy blue. We met Kunal (Rawal) and gave him a free reign to create something that would look good on me. I'm glad I trusted him."