Before Rakhee Gulzar's Aamar Boss, catch similar Bengali family dramas on OTT

Veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar returned to acting after a staggering two decades of hiatus with the Bengali film, Aamar Boss. This family drama, which also stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 (also accessible via OTTplay Premium) on August 22, 2025, after the grand theatrical release in May. However, before Aamar Boss drops, let's have a look at some other Bengali poignant family dramas streaming on OTTplay Premium right now! Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in Aamar Boss

5 Bengali family dramas you can deeply resonate with

Projapoti

This drama explores a retired widower Gaur who lives with his adult son Joy who's a wedding planner and has a very busy schedule. The old man desperately wants his son to get married, which Joy seems to avoid, making his father try every other possible way to make him understand the value of a family. Projapoti highlights the issues of work-life balance in the young generation, how life is short, and how circumstances and hardships don't defy us.

Samantaral

This story follows Arko’s life who visits his extended family and discovers a dark secret about his uncle Sujan who has been kept alone in a room due to his presumed mental illness. As Arko delves deeper into the situation, he discovers that Sujan is intersex and that the family has been hiding the fact, leading to tragic consequences. Samantaral teaches us that understanding an individual's choice and acceptance are important parts of our lives. It highlights how we must not judge other’s perspectives.

Basu Poribar

This family drama centers around the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr and Mrs Basu. The celebration brings together their entire family including their adult sons and their respective families. However, things take a turn when long buried family secrets come out leading to exposing the dynamics of each relationship. Basu Poribar shows us how tradition works in a joint family, how unresolved issues can resurface anytime, and how you can handle it in a proper way.

Switzerland

This drama revolves around a middle-class family where Shibashish and Rumi live with their two children. The couple harbours a desire to go on a vacation to Switzerland for a long time. The story delves into their financial struggles and the ups and downs they encounter while trying to achieve their dream. Switzerland explores the topics of middle-class aspirations, family values, and the impact of globalisation on desires and how financial inability can make an impact on everyone's lives.

Ramdhanu

Another family drama that explores the life of a middle-class family and the challenges they face while securing their child's education. Ramdhanu highlights the societal pressure and the aspirations surrounding education, particularly within a Bengali community. The movie delves into the complexities of finding the right school for a child and the sacrifices the parents make to achieve the goal. The movie features varieties of characters, each with their own perspectives and approaches to life, which makes it easier for the audience to connect with the story.