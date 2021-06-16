Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta, who starred in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, dies at 71
entertainment

Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta, who starred in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, dies at 71

Swatilekha Sengupta had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kolkata for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Swatilekha Sengupta worked in a number of Bengali films co-starring Soumitra Chatterjee.(Twitter)

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney ailments, her family said. She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini.

She was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems. She died around 3 pm, Sohini told PTI.

Swatilekha Sengupta, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, was one of the spearheads of theatre group Nandikar along with her husband and daughter.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

She was cast by Satyajit Ray for the portrayal of the character Bimala in Ghare Baire, which was based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous novel.

She also played the character of Arati in Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's blockbuster Bela Seshe. In both films, she was cast opposite Soumitra Chatterjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengali cinema ghare baire

Related Stories

bollywood

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, wife Charu Asopa celebrate wedding anniversary with throwback pics

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:29 PM IST
telugu cinema

On Geethanjali actor Anjali’s birthday, a look at her journey in films so far

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP