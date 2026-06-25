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30 actors, 50 vanity vans, 250 cars: Ahmed Khan on how he shot Welcome To The Jungle

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle features a remarkable cast of 34 actors led by Akshay Kumar. 

Jun 25, 2026 05:35 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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If one has to name all the actors starring in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle in one breath, it would be nearly impossible. The film boasts a cast of 34 actors from different generations, with Akshay Kumar leading the ensemble. Recently, Ahmed Khan broke down the logistics of the film and explained how he managed the scheduling and coordination of so many stars.

'You expect ego clashes...'

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others star in Welcome to the Jungle.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ahmed admitted that pulling off a film of this scale was an uphill task, but all the actors were extremely cooperative. He said, "Usually, on sets with so many big stars, you expect ego clashes, arguments, or friction. But we had none of that; we had a genuinely wonderful time shooting the film. Of course, bringing that many people together under intense heat, managing strict timelines, sorting dates, setting up the camera frames, and mounting the physical sets took immense effort."

30 actors, 50 vanity vans, 250 cars

The director did a little math and revealed that there were days when 30 actors were present on set at the same time. With each actor accompanied by a team of around five people, that alone accounted for nearly 150 people. In addition, the production had a crew of around 200 members.

Led by Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

The film is set to hit theatres on Friday, June 26.

 
akshay kumar
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