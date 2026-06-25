Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar unveil ₹100 crore fashion startup hunt as Pitch To Get Rich returns bigger than ever

Pitch To Get Rich is more than just a reality show. It has emerged as a launchpad for fashion founders looking to scale their businesses through capital, mentorship, industry access, and strategic guidance.

Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar , who are the promoters of FEF, have announced a whopping ₹100 crore investment commitment for promising fashion businesses across India. This marks a 150% increase over the first season, thus making it one of the largest funding opportunities available to homegrown fashion entrepreneurs.

After a successful first season, Pitch To Get Rich is all set to be back with a second one. Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) has opened registrations for India’s first fashion-focused business reality show.

Season 1 demonstrated the impact of FEF's venture studio model, proving that fashion founders need more than just capital to become bigger. For instance, menswear label Banana Club crossed ₹105 crore in net revenue, Love Kiki recorded 227.6 % revenue growth while expanding to more than 10 cities, and even bagging international orders from Saudi Arabia. Similarly, House of Armuse nearly tripled it’s average order value as it expanded into menswear, DMO Dot scaled it’s presence across multiple retail outlets and international markets.

Stylox has more than doubled it's retail footprint from 25 to 58 outlets across India.

These success stories highlight how FEF's hands-on approach helps entrepreneurs build stronger, more scalable and future-ready fashion businesses.

Akshay Kumar, Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Karan Johar, Gaurav Dalmia, Sonali Dugar, Manju Yagnik and Chairman Vagish Patha are now inviting the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs to take their shot at building India's next breakout fashion brand.

From apparel, footwear, accessories and couture to sustainable fashion, D2C brands and emerging lifestyle businesses, founders with scalable ideas and strong growth potential are encouraged to apply.

Commenting on the launch of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2, Akshay Kumar, promoter and investor, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), says, "India's fashion entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition to build world-class brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we are creating opportunities for founders to access the capital, mentorship and support they need to scale. This ₹100 crore commitment is our investment in the future of Indian fashion."

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjay Nigam, Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) said, "India's fashion industry is already worth over ₹10 lakh crore, yet there remains a significant gap in access to capital, mentorship and growth opportunities for emerging brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we are building the platform we wish fashion entrepreneurs always had. Season 1 proved that when promising founders receive the right support, extraordinary outcomes follow. With Season 2, we are taking our biggest leap yet, committing ₹100 crore to help discover and scale India's next generation of fashion success stories. We are not just investing in brands; we are investing in the future of Indian fashion."

With ₹100 crore investments, higher stakes, and unparalleled access to investors, mentors and industry leaders, Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 is set to become the country's most ambitious platform for fashion entrepreneurship.