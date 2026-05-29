Karan Johar reveals why he unfollowed Shah Rukh, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt on Instagram: ‘This can't be national news’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently sent social media into overdrive after fans noticed that he had unfollowed several close friends and industry colleagues on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and longtime friend-designer Manish Malhotra. Amid the mounting chatter, Karan has now reacted to the frenzy and clarified the reason behind his unexpected social media clean-up. At present, Karan Johar’s Instagram account shows that he follows just 78 people. (PTI)

Karan Johar clarifies On Thursday, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice Karan’s sudden unfollowing spree on Instagram, sparking a wave of curiosity and speculation online.

Fans soon noticed that the filmmaker had unfollowed several celebrities. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra continues to remain on his following list.

But friends like Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and his proteges Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt don't figure on the list of people he is following. At present, Karan Johar’s Instagram account shows that he follows just 78 people.

The unexpected social media move sparked widespread speculation online. Later, Karan took to Instagram on Thursday to address the chatter and explain the reason behind his unfollowing spree.

“It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!” Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The filmmaker also urged people not to turn the matter into “national news” or sensationalise his social media activity.

“This can't be national news for gods sake ...please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant,” added the filmmaker.