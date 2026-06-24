‘Comedy is more challenging in age of memes and reels,’ feels Akshay Kumar, praises stand-up comics

Actor Akshay Kumar may be known for his impeccable comic timing, but the Bollywood star says comedy has become more difficult in the digital age, where memes and Instagram Reels are entertaining people on a daily basis. The actor also appreciated stand-up comedians for how they make people laugh. Akshay Kumar attends the promotion of his action-comedy film Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai on June 23. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

‘Comedy has become more challenging’ Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of his comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, opened up about how tough comedy is in today's times. “It has become much more challenging. Today, there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river; it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The actor also opened up about how different avenues of comedy have opened up in the last few years in India, including stand-up. “There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult,” Akshay added.

Akshay Kumar in Welcome to the Jungle Akshay is now waiting for the release of Welcome to the Jungle, which hits the screens this Friday. The film revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

The film sees Akshay leading a cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more.

The film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, which started in 2007 with Akshay's hit of the same name. The film also starred Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif and the late Feroz Khan. It was followed by Welcome Back in 2015.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.