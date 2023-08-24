69th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live announcement

The winners of the National Film Awards 2023 are all set to be unveiled on August 24 at 5 PM. As the entire industry and fans nationwide eagerly await to hear the names of their favourite films and stars being announced on the special day, here is how you can watch the announcement live. (Also read: IIFA 2023 winners full list: Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt bag best actors, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi win big)

Where to watch?

RRR, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are some names doing the rounds for the big win.

The announcement of the 69th edition of the National Film Awards is scheduled to begin at 5 PM. The winners will be announced during a press conference by the jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. The event can be watched live on PIB India's Facebook page and their YouTube channel as well.

Past winners

Last year, at the 68th National Film Awards, it was Ajay Devgn and Suriya who had won the Best Actor award for their performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. Suriya's co-star Aparna Balamurali had won the Best Actress as well. Soororai Poottru also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

Who will win?

Meanwhile, for this year's awards, several names from Bollywood are also doing the rounds in the predictions. Chief among them are for Best Actress, where Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's names are being considered for their turns in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Thalaivii (2021) respectively. Kangana is already a multiple National Award-winning actor, having won for one for Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008), and three for Best Actress, for the films Queen (2014), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) as well as Panga (2020) respectively. Alia, on the other hand, recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR is also eyeing major victory at the National Awards. Stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also in the run. RRR scored major international awards glory and had a dream run to the Oscars last month. The song 'Naatu Naatu' became the first song from an Indian production to win the Oscar for composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose in the Best Original Song category. It competed with nominees that included Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

