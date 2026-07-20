75-year-old Shabana Azmi sits inside a truck, crosses barricades at CJP protest: 'Seeing people here gives you courage'

Shabana Azmi joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march on Monday. The 75-year-old veteran star has now shared visuals from the protest on social media. In the photos and videos she posted, she is seen travelling in a truck and even crossing barricades alongside the protesters.

Shabana Azmi travels in truck, crosses barricade at CJP protest

Shabana Azmi at CJP protest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shabana shared a photo of herself travelling in a truck during the protest march, alongside actor Prakash Raj. In the caption, the actor expressed relief over the government agreeing to hold talks with the CJP leaders. She wrote, "In the truck . The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful@protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Shabana crossing a barricade with the help of protesters. She said, “I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage. ” She wrote in caption, “Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Shabana crossing a barricade with the help of protesters. She said, “I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage. ” She wrote in caption, “Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the 75-year-old is clearly out of breath in the video, but is still seen joining the protesters in their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while also seeking education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Shabana on Bollywood's absence

Earlier, speaking to PTI while marching in Delhi, Shabana said, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

The actor also dismissed questions about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest march. She said, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialist, all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."

Hema Malini on CJP protest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, BJP MP and veteran actor Hema Malini has spoken against the protest. She told ANI, "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work. Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue. They should be involved in the dialogue."