83 box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh film pales against Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi, makes 13 cr

83, starring Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, opened in theatres on Friday. The Kabir Khan film collected much lower than the day one collections of similar big releases such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sooryavanshi.

Currently, Spider-Man is ruling the box office with collections of around ₹150 crore in eight days of its release.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, 83 is estimated to have collected around ₹13-14 crore nett on day one of its release. The report also states that at other centres in places such as Gujarat and CP Berar, the film has hardly done 20% of Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi was among the first films to bring moviegoers to theatres in large numbers. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film had opened at ₹26.29 crore in November. December has been dominated by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened at ₹32 crore.

83, which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “At several places, 83 gets high on nationalism, which could have been easily avoided. But that's something one kind of overlooks for the pride and joy you experience on seeing the team lift that trophy.”

83 will also face competition from another sports drama, releasing on December 31. Titled Jersey, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son.

