Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 83: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone join Kapil Dev and Romi at Red Sea Fest, meet cheering fans. See pics
bollywood

83: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone join Kapil Dev and Romi at Red Sea Fest, meet cheering fans. See pics

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone joined Kapil Dev and his wife Romi at Red Sea Fest in Jeddah. See their pictures here.
Ranveer Singh, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Romi Dev, Deepika Padukone and Mohinder Amarnath at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 10:48 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday night. The couple, dressed in their formal best, promoted their film 83, which was screened at the festival.

Also joining them on the red carpet was film director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

RELATED STORIES

Ranveer and Deepika, who play Kapil and Romi, respectively, in the movie, were greeted with loud cheers from fans. Ranveer wore a plaid yellow and black suit with a silk scarf, a hat and dark sunglasses. Deepika wore a pink gown with frill details. Romi wore a golden saree and Kapil looked sharp in a black suit. Pictures of the couple and other guests were shared by the official Twitter page of Red Sea Film Fest. 

83 tells the story of India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year. At a recent promotional event, Kapil Dev spoke about the historic event and the movie. “After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released,” he said. 

Also read: 83’s Bigadne De: Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem wash clothes in bathtub, celebrate victories with team in new song. Watch

Speaking about Ranveer and the whole cast, Kapil said, "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough."

The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film will be out on December 24 in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP