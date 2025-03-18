Aadar Jain breaks silence on his ‘time pass’ comment, talks about ex Tara Sutaria: 'Things don't work out for a reason'

Aadar says people ‘take liberty to say what they want’

He also said that whatever has been speaking about his comment is "unfair" to his, Alekha and Tara's families. Aadar said, "There are so many false narratives, false assumptions, but no fact-checkers. Unfortunately, what happens is when people make up stories and say certain things, the people who get affected are the people involved and their families. In this scenario, from day one, there's been so many things written. Out of respect, everyone has been silent about it. People then take liberty to say what they want. It's unfair for her (pointing towards Alekha) and her family, me and my family, her (directing at Tara) and her family. Obviously, there's no truth to any of it."

Aadar says whatever he said was misconstrued

Aadar added that he wouldn't "think of anyone else when I'm getting married". "Whatever's been written, there is no truth behind any of it... They misconstrued what I said and took 10 seconds of it. And then people form their own opinions about it. People have made it out to be something else and directed towards someone else. My parents always taught me to respect my past, my present and now my future. So that is how we have been brought up and we never meant to direct it towards anyone. I would not think of anyone else when I'm getting married. It's unfortunate what happened. But there's no truth behind any of it," he added.

Alekha talks about Tara

Alekha said that after Aadar's comment, it "became like this whole other narrative and a whole other thing which was not really fair or nice". She added that "even she (Tara) knows that we (Aadar and I)'ve been friends for so long. This whole story is baseless". Aadar further said that "things don't work out for a reason. That doesn't mean you turn out and start saying things about people".

What Aadar said in his speech

In the clip, which sparked a stir, Aadar expressed his love for Alekha in a heartfelt speech. He said, “I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

About Aadar's relationships

Aadar and Alekha tied the knot in February this year. He was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. They dated for a few years before splitting around 2023.