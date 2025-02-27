Tara Sutaria's mom fires back with cryptic post after Aadar Jain's timepass comment: ‘If your boyfriend ever says...’

What did Aadar say?

In the video from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehendi ceremony, Aadar was seen expressing his love for Alekha. He said, “I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream.”

He added, “I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby”. The actor was criticised for his remark on social media.

Did Tara’s mom react to the ‘timepass’ comment?

Recently, Tara’s mother Tina Sutaria, took to her Instagram stories to share a note through which she took a subtle yet pointed jab at Aadar.

The note read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you (sic)."

Her Insta story.

Although Tara's mother refrained from directly tagging anyone, the timing of her post has raised eyebrows, sparking speculation about its intended target.

About Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Following their intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married again this month. Their marriage was attended by several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea. Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar previously dated actor Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor.