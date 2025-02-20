Aadar Jain says he did ‘time pass’ for 4 years but always loved Alekha Advani. Watch

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani celebrated their mehendi ceremony with their family and friends on Wednesday. The two are all set to tie the knot in a few days per Hindu customs. In an inside video that has emerged from the ceremony, Aadar was seen talking about his love story with Alekha, admitting that he was doing ‘time pass’ for the last few years and that he was always in love with her. (Also read: Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Soni Razdan. See pics) Aadar Jain expressed his love for Alekha Advani with a heartfelt speech on their mehendi ceremony.(Photos: X)

What Aadar Jain said

In the video that was shared by one of their close friends on Instagram, Aadar was seen expressing his love for Alekha in a heartfelt speech. He said, “I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream.”

‘I have done time pass for four years of my life’

He went on to add, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

Aadar and Alekha's lavish mehendi ceremony in Mumbai was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and others.

Aadar was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, and the two dated for a few years before splitting around 2023. Last year, Aadar announced that he had proposed to Alekha. It was later discovered that Alekha used to be close friends with Aadar and Tara, often ‘third -wheeling’ them when they were dating.