Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria haven't spoken at length about their relationship. However, Aadar has shared small details from time to time.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked if the couple's engagement was on the cards in their near future. The actor simply said that him and Tara are currently happy where they are.

Speaking with a leading daily, Aadar said, "The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now”. Aadar shared a similar thought while speaking with Hindustan Times in April. "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it," he said.

After rumours about their relationship surfaced, the couple caught everyone's attention when Tara joined Aadar at his brother Armaan's wedding. The two posed for the paparazzi together as well. Tara then made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a picture of the couple to wish Aadar on his birthday.

"Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain,” she said, sharing a picture of the duo on Instagram last August. Aadar reacted to the post, “I love you” with a heart emoji. In November, on Tara's birthday, Aadar shared a picture of them togtether and wished her.

Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie, which released last month. The Hindustan Times' review read: "All in all, Hello Charlie doesn't give you a headache but doesn't make you go gaga either. Let your kids watch this; they deserve a break from online classes." Tara, on the other hand, will be seen in Tadap. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his acting debut in the movie. Tara also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.