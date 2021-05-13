Daniel Weber shares Sunny Leone's adorable childhood pic and pens a birthday note: 'Thank you for being you'

Sunny Leone turned 40 on Thursday, May 13. On the occasion, her husband Daniel Weber took to Instagram and shared a collage of the actor. The post featured Sunny's childhood and the most recent pictures with a birthday wish.

In the childhood picture, Sunny was seen wearing warm clothes and posing in the snow. In the recent picture, Sunny was seen dressed in a black ensemble. Sharing the picture, Daniel said, "Thank you for being you !!!! Happy Birthday baby !!! You deserve everything in life !!! You are an inspiration!!! I love you !!! @sunnyleone."

Fans showered Sunny and Daniel with love and wishes in the comments section. "She is very lucky to have husband like u (heart emoji) u both r best an yes a very happy birthday to beautiful," a fan commented. "Cute God bless you both," another fan commented. "Happiest birthday mam," a third fan said.

Sunny penned a note thanking fans for their wishes. "Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!"

On Sunday, Sunny revealed she and the family were in Kerala. She revealed that they were in the state amid the lockdown but her children, Nisha and twins Asher and Noah managed to make Mother's Day special. Sharing a picture of the happy family on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!"

Sunny and Daniel first met at a club in Las Vegas, got married on April 9, 2011. Last month, on their wedding anniversary, the couple exchanged love notes on Instagram and shared pictures as well.

