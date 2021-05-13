Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh describe life without each other: 'Like a body without soul'

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Thursday described their life without each other. While Neha compared her life without her husband 'living without my music', Rohanpreet said it would be like a 'body without soul'.

The couple gushed about each other by sharing a video montage made by a fan account featuring their happy moments. Sharing the video, Neha said, "PYAR! #KhadTainuMainDassa will be all Yours from 18th May @rohanpreetsingh Life without You is like living without My Music."

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet sharing the same video clip and said, "@nehakakkar Life without You is like a body without Soul..Anyway! People #KhadTainuMainDassa will be Yours from 18th May."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Loveee is in the air..." Another said, "#very beautiful sir n mam @nehakakkar." A third commented, "How romantic."

The couple celebrated their six-month anniversary in April. Sharing a post, she said, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet." Rohanpreet, on his Instagram profile, shared a photo of the duo that he saved as his wallpaper.

The couple often drops posts featuring each other. On their first Baisakhi after the wedding, they wished and showered each other with love. Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha, on Valentine’s Day, that read ‘Nehu’s man’.

Neha and Rohanpreet had met in August last year while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. He had later asked for her Snapchat ID after which they started talking. The couple tied the knot in October last year.

