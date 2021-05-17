Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aadar Jain recalls uncle Rishi Kapoor's love for food: 'We had a special dish'
bollywood

Aadar Jain recalls uncle Rishi Kapoor's love for food: 'We had a special dish'

Actor Aadar Jain has recalled fond memories of his uncle, late actor Rishi Kapoor, who died last year. He spoke about their love for food, and their 'special dish'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor.

Actor Aadar Jain has said that he will always cherish memories of his late uncle Rishi Kapoor, who died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. He said that Rishi was an inspiration to him, not just as an actor, but also as a person.

In an interview, Aadar recalled their 'special dish', and spoke about Rishi appreciating his work in his debut film. Aadar's first film was 2017's Qaidi Band. He was most recently seen in Hello Charlie.

Aadar told a leading daily, "My brother Armaan and I were brats as children, and he used to pull us up. We often hung out with him; we used to have food together as my family loves eating. We had a special dish called junglee mutton, which we really enjoyed."

He added, "On a personal level, he has been an inspiration for me and not just as an actor. Every single day spent with him is now a fond memory. He was large-hearted and larger-than-life."

Aadar said that he is glad that Hello Charlie was released on Amazon Prime Video, and not in theatres, as he is a 'responsible' actor who wouldn't want to put others in danger. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several films have either been delayed or moved to streaming platforms.

Also read: Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

Aadar also makes headlines for his relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. He told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it.

Actor Aadar Jain has said that he will always cherish memories of his late uncle Rishi Kapoor, who died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. He said that Rishi was an inspiration to him, not just as an actor, but also as a person.

In an interview, Aadar recalled their 'special dish', and spoke about Rishi appreciating his work in his debut film. Aadar's first film was 2017's Qaidi Band. He was most recently seen in Hello Charlie.

Aadar told a leading daily, "My brother Armaan and I were brats as children, and he used to pull us up. We often hung out with him; we used to have food together as my family loves eating. We had a special dish called junglee mutton, which we really enjoyed."

He added, "On a personal level, he has been an inspiration for me and not just as an actor. Every single day spent with him is now a fond memory. He was large-hearted and larger-than-life."

Aadar said that he is glad that Hello Charlie was released on Amazon Prime Video, and not in theatres, as he is a 'responsible' actor who wouldn't want to put others in danger. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several films have either been delayed or moved to streaming platforms.

Also read: Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

Aadar also makes headlines for his relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. He told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aadar jain kapoor family rishi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:11 AM IST
bollywood

Aadar Jain weighs in on nepotism debate: ‘I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone’

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP