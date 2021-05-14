Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'
Aadar Jain poses with Tara Sutaria.
Aadar Jain on plans of getting engaged to Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

  • Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria confirmed their relationship last year. The Hello Charlie actor was recently asked if ge plans on getting engaged to Tara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria haven't spoken at length about their relationship. However, Aadar has shared small details from time to time.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked if the couple's engagement was on the cards in their near future. The actor simply said that him and Tara are currently happy where they are.

Speaking with a leading daily, Aadar said, "The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now”. Aadar shared a similar thought while speaking with Hindustan Times in April. "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it," he said.

After rumours about their relationship surfaced, the couple caught everyone's attention when Tara joined Aadar at his brother Armaan's wedding. The two posed for the paparazzi together as well. Tara then made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a picture of the couple to wish Aadar on his birthday.

"Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain,” she said, sharing a picture of the duo on Instagram last August. Aadar reacted to the post, “I love you” with a heart emoji. In November, on Tara's birthday, Aadar shared a picture of them togtether and wished her.

Also Read: Daniel Weber shares Sunny Leone's adorable childhood pic and pens a birthday note: 'Thank you for being you'

Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie, which released last month. The Hindustan Times' review read: "All in all, Hello Charlie doesn't give you a headache but doesn't make you go gaga either. Let your kids watch this; they deserve a break from online classes." Tara, on the other hand, will be seen in Tadap. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his acting debut in the movie. Tara also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.

Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor.
Aadar Jain on nepotism: 'I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone'

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:54 PM IST
While Aadar Jain admitted that he got the opportunity to assist 'big directors' because they were known to his family, he said that at the end of the day, 'the odds are really the same for everyone'.
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria often shower love on each other's social media pages.
Aadar Jain on celebs hiding relationships: 'You can't do what other people do'

UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 09:45 AM IST
  • Actor Aadar Jain opened about his relationship with Tara Sutaria only recently. He now talks about celebrities hiding their relationship.
