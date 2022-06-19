Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic to star his son Avitesh Shrivastava. See pic

Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic will see his son Avitesh Shrivastava playing the role of his late father. On the occasion of Father’s Day, trade analyst Taran Adrash made the announcement on Twitter. The upcoming film would be based on the late singer-music composer’s love story. It will feature Aadesh's ‘journey from his younger days’. Read more: Amitabh Bachchan wishes late Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh for debut film

In 2015, Aadesh died due to cancer at the age of 51. Aadesh sang a number of hit songs, especially for actor Amitabh Bachchan, like Shava Shava, Chali Chali Phir Chali, and Main Yahan Tu Wahan, among others.

Sharing the biopic’s poster, Adarsh wrote, “Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic announced, son Avitesh to star in it… On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again… This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story.”

Avitesh Shrivastava will be seen in his late father's biopic.

In another tweet, Adarsh added, “Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla had earlier signed Avitesh Shrivastava for his debut project Sirf Ek Friday, which is currently in production... The biopic will entail the musician's journey from his younger days, played by his son #AviteshShrivastava.”

Earlier this year, Avitesh's debut film Sirf Ek Friday was announced. He will make his acting debut with the movie. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020, Avitesh said he takes inspiration from his father because he had an ‘in-depth knowledge about music’ and could ‘create magic with his music'.

“I was always inspired by my father, who was a prolific composer and singer. I miss him being in the studio as he was very supportive of my work. He used to guide me and always correct my mistakes. I miss his energy and presence, his smiling face and his full of life nature,” he said. He added his father 'was a visionary and was the first Indian composer to work with many prolific international artistes’.

Avitesh, who is also a singer, released a single called Yaadein in 2020. The song was composed and written by Avitesh, and was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had praised the song in a tweet.

