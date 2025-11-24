Did Aadesh Shrivastava's son destroy chowk named after late father in bizzare car accident? Here's what we know

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s younger son, Anivesh, was allegedly involved in a road accident in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reports claimed that his car, a Range Rover, rammed into a divider and a statue installed at the crossing, toppling it over. Interestingly, the statue was of the late composer Aadesh as the chowk in question had been named after him a few years ago. Aadesh Srivastava's son Anivesh was allegedly involved in a road accident on Sunday.

Jagrut Maharashtra News reported that a red Range Rover with a Haryana license plate rammed into the divider in Lokhandwala on Sunday morning. Visuals showed the damaged divider and a completely destroyed installation at the crossing. The report stated the car was registered to Vijayta Pandit, Aadesh’s wife. Images shared on social media from the accident site show Anivesh, their younger son, standing next to the car. So far, it is unclear whether a police complaint has been filed in the case.

A Reddit post claimed that the chowk was the same one that had been named after Aadesh Shrivastava a few years ago. Anivesh, Vijayta, and the composer’s older son, Avitesh, had attended the renaming ceremony.

Aadesh Shrivastava's career

Aadesh Shrivastava was a composer who began his career as a drummer for R.D. Burman and Rakesh Roshan in the 1980s, before branching out as an independent composer in the 1990s. After securing his breakthrough with Kanyadaan in 1993, he established himself by composing the hit scores for films like Major Saab, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Apaharan, and Rajneeti. He found fame as a judge on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005.

Aadesh Shrivastava was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and underwent treatment, including chemotherapy. In 2015, his cancer relapsed a third time, leading to hospitalisation. He died on 5 September that year, 5 days after his 51st birthday. His final film as a composer, Welcome Back, was released the same week.