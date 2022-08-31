Aaliyah Kashyap relishes laddoos as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her boyfriend Shane. See pics

Many Bollywood celebrities shared photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter also celebrated the festival on Wednesday, and shared photos on Instagram Stories. She celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, who is Italian. Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap shares dreamy pics with boyfriend Shane from Europe vacation, fans say they're 'living the best life'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, Aaliyah and Shane are seen twinning in white outfits. In one photos, he hugged her from behind as they posed for the camera. She captioned the photo, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” In another one, they were clicked with their pet and in the last video that she shared, Aaliyah kept a laddoo (An Indian sweet) in her mouth.

Aaliyah Kashyap poses with her BF Shane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple recently went to Bali and shared photos from there trip on Instagram. They previously went together to Italy, Paris and Croatia. Earlier this year, both of them shared a bunch of pictures with each other on their second anniversary. Shane's post even hinted at their marriage plans. It was captioned, “Happy 2 year anniversary to this sweet angel, whom I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of her vlogs, Aaliyah had opened up on how she met Shane. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

Aaliyah is living in Mumbai and had moved to a new house earlier this year. Last year, she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she was studying. Aaliyah also said that she wants to pursue a career in fashion marketing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON