Aaliyah Kashyap shares dreamy pics with boyfriend Shane from Europe vacation, fans say they're 'living the best life'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. The pictures that also featured Aaliyah's boyfriend Shane Gregoire are from their Europe vacation. In the photos Aaliyah and Shane are seen enjoying some time together in Croatia. Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap, boyfriend Shawn Gregoire celebrate second anniversary: 'Looking forward to put a ring on your finger'

Sharing the photos, Aaliyah added a few emojis instead of a caption, which were of a beach, a watermelon, sun, a pineapple and a kiss. Reacting to the post, Shane wrote, “Most beautiful woman in the world.” One person commented, “Living the best life as you should." Another one said, “Can't wait to hear all about your trip on your YouTube Channel Aaliyah.”

From Italy to Paris to Croatia, the couple has been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram. Recently, both of them shared a bunch of pictures with each other on their second anniversary. Shane's post even hinted at their marriage plans. It was captioned, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger.”

In one of her vlogs last year, Aaliyah had opened up on how she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON