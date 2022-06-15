Aaliyah Kashyap, boyfriend Shawn Gregoire celebrate second anniversary: 'Looking forward to put a ring on your finger'

On Wednesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend Shawn Gregoire. Sharing the pictures, she told her fans that the couple has completed two years together. Shawn also wrote a long post for her on Instagram. Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap has a ‘rock paper scissors’ date night with boyfriend Shane, fans call them 'cutest couple ever'. Watch

Sharing the photos, Aaliyah wrote, “The most amazing two years of my life with my best friend & soulmate. Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever." In the first picture, the couple is seen sharing a kiss. In another one Aaliyah is seen holding Shawn close. She also shared a few pictures and a video of their goofy moments.

Shane also shared their pictures on Instagram and wrote that he is waiting for the day to put a ring on Aaliyah's finger. He captioned it, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger."

Aaliyah responded to the post saying, “I love you so much. I wanna cry at this caption.” One person wrote, “Can't wait for that Indian wedding.” Another one said, “Ya’ll better invite me to your wedding.” While one said, “Such cute photos,” one person said, “You just proposed. @aaliyahkashyap he just proposed.”

In one of her vlogs, Aaliyah had opened up on how she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

