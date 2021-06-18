Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aaliyah Kashyap goes on romantic anniversary trip to Karjat with boyfriend Shane, feasts on McVeggies and pav bhaji
Aaliyah Kashyap goes on romantic anniversary trip to Karjat with boyfriend Shane, feasts on McVeggies and pav bhaji

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, documented her anniversary trip to Karjat with boyfriend Shane Gregoire on her YouTube channel.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in her new vlog.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel, documenting her anniversary trip to Karjat with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. In her last vlog, Aaliyah documented Shane's arrival in Mumbai, and his first time sampling local cuisine.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire went to Karjat to celebrate their first anniversary. She clarified that she considers their first virtual date as the day they started seeing each other.

"We're staying at this resort in Karjat, we're the only ones staying here, which is quite cool," she said in the introduction of her vlog. She also appreciated Shane's romantic gestures, which included bringing her flowers and cheesecake.

On the way, they stopped at a McDonald's and picked up a vegetarian burger for Shane, because McDonald's in the US doesn't have vegetarian options. They concluded that the restaurant chain is 'superior' in India.

Aaliyah then gave her viewers a tour of their room at the lakeside resort. It had a patio area and a garden in the front. Aaliyah was shocked that Shane ate eight pavs for lunch which his bhaji.

The vlog ended with the couple returning to Mumbai and Aaliyah saying that the Indian food has 'hit' Shane. "He's really struggling tonight," she said.

Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap and Anurag Kashyap treat Shane Gregoire to pani puri, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Marking their one-year anniversary, Aaliyah had written in an Instagram post earlier this week, 'The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year."

