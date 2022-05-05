Aaliyah Kashyap holds dad Anurag Kashyap close, tells fans she at 'bar outing with the fam'. See pics

Anurag Kashyap and her daughter Aaliyah Kashyap went on dinner together. Aaliyah shared the pictures from the evening on her Instagram Stories, which also featured her pet Cosmo. Aaliyah is Anurag and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter. Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap spends time with dad Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, her daughter. Fans love their bond

In the first picture shared by Aaliyah, a smiling Anurag posed with Cosmo. She wrote “Bar outings with the fam,” on the picture. In the next photo, Aaliyah was seen holding Cosmo in her one arm and hugging Anurag with another.

Aaliyah Kashyap goes on dinner with dad Anurag Kashyap,

Last year, in her YouTube vlog, Aaliyah opened up about her relationship with her parents. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she said. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap is living up the Hollywood life with daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida. See pics

Currently, Aaliyah is in Mumbai and has recently shifted to a new house. Last year she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she was studying. Aaliyah also said that she wants to pursue a career in fashion marketing.

