e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Anurag Kashyap is living up the Hollywood life with daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida. See pics

Anurag Kashyap has shared pictures of his day out in Hollywood with daughter Aaliyah. See pics from their breakfast outing here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap with his daughter Aaliyah and her friend in Los Angeles.
Anurag Kashyap with his daughter Aaliyah and her friend in Los Angeles.
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is enjoying spending time with daughter Aaliyah in Los Angeles, US. He took to Instagram to share pictures of their lunch dates with her rumoured boyfriend Chaitra Gangwani and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida. Aaliyah is currently studying in Los Angeles.

He shared a picture of the kids as they grabbed breakfast together at the Hotel Roosevelt. “Poolside breakfast with college going adults @idaali11 @aaliyahkashyap @chaitragangwani #hotelroosevelt #losangeles,” he captioned it. He also shared a picture of himself with Aaliyah. “And we met again. Dinner date with @aaliyahkashyap at @figandolive,” he wrote with the picture.

 

 

Aliyaah also shared pictures of the Hotel Roosevelt from their breakfast. Anurag looked happy sipping his drink and smiling for the camera. Ida also shared a video from the meet-up, thanking ‘second dad’ Anurag for the breakfast.

Aaliyah is studying at the Chapman University in Southern California. She is 18 years old and joined the college in August. Anurag even shared a picture of her as she settled into her dorm room.

Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop praising Anushka Sharma’s look, Arjun Kapoor taunts her with ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’

 

Anurag is in Hollywood for a special The New Wave event organised by The Museum of Contemporary Art in Hollywood. He will participate in a conversation about ‘The New Wave of South Asian Cinema’ on Monday.

The filmmaker recently announced that he will be associated with Assamese feature Aamis as a presenter. Written and directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, the film is described as a dark love story. It features Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua in the lead, with a supporting cast of Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh and Manash K Das.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:01 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
LIVE| 8.73 % turnout until 9 AM in Haryana Assembly Election
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Longest direct flight from New York reaches Sydney, marks aviation feat
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News