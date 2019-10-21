Anurag Kashyap is living up the Hollywood life with daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:03 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is enjoying spending time with daughter Aaliyah in Los Angeles, US. He took to Instagram to share pictures of their lunch dates with her rumoured boyfriend Chaitra Gangwani and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida. Aaliyah is currently studying in Los Angeles.

He shared a picture of the kids as they grabbed breakfast together at the Hotel Roosevelt. “Poolside breakfast with college going adults @idaali11 @aaliyahkashyap @chaitragangwani #hotelroosevelt #losangeles,” he captioned it. He also shared a picture of himself with Aaliyah. “And we met again. Dinner date with @aaliyahkashyap at @figandolive,” he wrote with the picture.

Aliyaah also shared pictures of the Hotel Roosevelt from their breakfast. Anurag looked happy sipping his drink and smiling for the camera. Ida also shared a video from the meet-up, thanking ‘second dad’ Anurag for the breakfast.

Aaliyah is studying at the Chapman University in Southern California. She is 18 years old and joined the college in August. Anurag even shared a picture of her as she settled into her dorm room.

Anurag is in Hollywood for a special The New Wave event organised by The Museum of Contemporary Art in Hollywood. He will participate in a conversation about ‘The New Wave of South Asian Cinema’ on Monday.

The filmmaker recently announced that he will be associated with Assamese feature Aamis as a presenter. Written and directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, the film is described as a dark love story. It features Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua in the lead, with a supporting cast of Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh and Manash K Das.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:01 IST