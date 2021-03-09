Aaliyah Kashyap over the moon as Khushi Kapoor pays her a visit in the US: 'My wife is here'

Aaliyah Kashyap cannot hide her excitement over Khushi Kapoor's visit. Anurag Kashyap's daughter took to Instagram and shared a picture of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter visiting her in the US.

In the photo, Khushi is seated outdoors with Janhvi's sister posing and smiling for the camera. Khushi sports a purple sweatshirt and a black backpack. "My wife is here," Aaliyah announced with the picture. She also shared a boomerang video of Khushi and their friend lost in conversation while they waited for their food to arrive at a restaurant.

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a picture of Khushi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor chilling with Aaliyah Kashyap.

Khushi and Aaliyah's bond has made the headlines from time to time. Back in January, Khushi turned cheerleader for Aaliyah, who shared a picture of herself, endorsing an innerwear brand. Aaliyah was seen wearing a black and white top and bottom combo and seated on a couch, striking a chic pose. Khushi took to the comments section and said, "Shaadi me Rn (right now)." To this, Aaliyah said, "OMW (On my way)."

Aaliyah is Anurag and film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter. While fans wonder if she would follow her parents' footsteps into the industry and become an actor someday, Anurag once told NDTV that it is her decision to choose if she wants to become an actor.

"She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor'. If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere. I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me," he said.

Khushi along with other family members celebrated Janhvi's birthday and posted pictures on social media. She had shared an old video of the Roohi star along with an edited photo of the siblings to wish her on the occasion.