Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput twin in black and white, ace the airport look
- Shahid Kapoor and his glamorous wife Mira Rajput rocked the airport look on Tuesday. See their pictures here.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the airport late on Monday, looking stylish as always. Both chose the sporty casual look for the purpose.
While Mira chose an all-black combination of casual comfortable pants with a sleeveless top, Shahid was in a black-grey track bottom paired with a white t-shirt. Both wore sneakers and face masks. While she went for a white one, he picked a black one.
Mira and Shahid are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. Many of Mira's posts are about their family time together or just the two of them. Shahid is more reticent about sharing too many family moments.
The couple recently attempted the Centre of Gravity challenge. Sharing a video of the duo, Mira wrote: “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.”
On Shahid's 40th birthday in February this year, Mira expressed her feelings and wrote: "I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."
Like any couple, they fight as well but it is always Mira who wins in the case of an argument. She recently held Ask Me Anything session, where she was asked this question. Without batting an eyelid, she replied: “Me! Who else?”
Shahid and Mira are parents to two children-- four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Recounting an incident from the hospital room at the time of Misha's birth, Shahid had mentioned how she whacked him during labour. Speaking at India Today Woman Summit 2017, he had said: “It's nice to say 'we' were pregnant because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility. When I was in the labour room, I was actually holding my breath like her. At one point, I felt a little dizzy and she kind of whacked me and said, 'Why are you getting dizzy? I'm doing all the work here’.”
Shahid will be seen in Jersey, the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. He plays a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback, for the sake of getting a team jersey for his young son.
