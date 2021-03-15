Aaliyah Kashyap plays beer pong with 'husband' Shane Gregoire and 'wife' Khushi Kapoor. See pics

Aaliyah Kashyap spent the weekend in the company of her friends and boyfriend. The 20-year-old star kid took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she was out and about with boyfriend Shane Gregoire and BFF Khushi Kapoor. Khushi, the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi, landed in the US last week and immediately met with Aaliyah, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In the picture shared by Aaliyah, Khushi and Shane posed for the camera together. "My husband with my wife," Aaliyah captioned the picture. The trio was also photographed joining their group of friends for a house party. In the pictures, Aaliyah was seen goofing around with a colourful camera in her hand while Shane prepped for a game of beer pongs with a friend. After their game, the group ventured into the streets. While Aaliyah held a drink in her hand, Khushi was seen having a ball with their girlfriends.

Khushi has been sharing pictures from her latest US trip on social media. Throughout the week, she shared boomerangs and photos featuring the gorgeous skylines. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor had previously confirmed that Khushi will make her acting debut. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he told Bombay Times this January. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.

Anurag, on the other hand, has said that it is up to Aaliyah whether she wants to join the film industry. "She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’. If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere.” The filmmaker said that given his area of expertise, it’s unlikely that he’d be able to write a role for someone like her -- an urban kid. I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me," he told NDTV.