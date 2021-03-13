Aaliyah Kashyap upset after boyfriend Shane Gregoire says she wants more attention than his dogs, watch video
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire took up the 'pass the phone' challenge, going viral in the US. According to the challenge, participants are expected to introduce their friends or their partners by their least appealing qualities and then passing the phone to them. They, in turn, follow the same process and pass the phone on. In the video Aaliyah shared, the couple is seated on their couch while describing each others' habits.
"I'm passing the phone to someone who thinks a fun idea for a Saturday night is playing chess," Aaliyah said, kicking off the challenge. "I'm passing the phone to someone that calls me a grandpa because I sleep at 9 pm regularly," Shane said. "I'm passing the phone to someone who tortures everyone else with his parts just because he can't smell it," the 20-year-old said.
"I'm passing the phone to someone that has daily screentime of nine hours," Shane revealed. "I'm passing the phone to someone who didn't know who Kendall Jenner was," she retaliates. "I'm passing the phone to someone that needs more attention than my dogs," Shane said before Aaliyah ended the game and asked him why would he say that. "You know it's true," Shane added. Aaliyah shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "pass the phone @shanegregoire."
Also Read: Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos, daughter Rhea wants her jacket back
The couple's friend, LA-based singer Aryaana G took the comments section and wrote, "hahahhahaha missssss u guys @aaliyahkashyap @shanegregoire." Many fans also couldn't help but laugh watching the cute video. Numerous followers took to the comments section to drop laughing emojis, reacting to the video. "I felt personally called out by the screen time thing," a follower said.
Aaliyah has been open about her relationship with Shane. In a YouTube video she shared last month, Aaliyah confessed she wouldn't get a matching tattoo with her boyfriend. "I personally would never get matching tattoos because there is no guarantee if your relationship is going to work out. Not that I am saying it is not going to work out but no relationship is guaranteed, no matter what. I feel like getting a matching tattoo is such a big commitment and I would definitely regret it," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?
- As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it
- Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here
- Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a sweet picture with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned
- Actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a two-line poetry about simplicity. He also spoke about heartbreak while replying to a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox