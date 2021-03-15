Tabu brings her 'own portable, Z++ bio bubble' as she joins Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets. See pic
- Tabu joined Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and she came corona-prepared. Check out what Kartik has to say.
Actor Tabu joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but she brought her own "Z++, bio bubble to the sets, Kartik Aaryan revealed in a post Monday afternoon. Kartik will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the sequel to Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee is helming the upcoming movie.
Tabu can be seen standing with folded hands in the background, inside a glass cube as Kartik, Kiara and the director pose for the picture that he later shared on Instagram. "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani," Kartik captioned the image.
Earlier this year, rumours had claimed that Tabu's refusal to shoot had caused a delay in the movie's shoot schedule. However, Anees later cleared all air and had said, "Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for 10 months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family."
Tabu was most recently seen in Mira Nair's BBC drama series, A Suitable Boy where she featured alongside Ishaan Khatter.
Among the many films and shows that had to halt shooting due to the pandemic induced lockdown last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had to stop schedule as well while they were shooting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Also read: Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch
The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, and is now set to hit theatres on November 19, 2021. Last month, Kartik revealed the release date for his upcoming horror comedy, close on the heels of a many films' release dates being announced. He shared a picture with Rajpal Yadav from the sets and wrote, "No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox