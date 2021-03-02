Dhamaka teaser: Kartik Aaryan is a nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch
Kartik Aaryan plays a 'frustrated ex-anchor' in upcoming film Dhamaka. A departure from him usual romantic roles, Dhamaka will release on Netflix, and its first teaser was shared on Tuesday.
The short teaser shows Kartik in a newsroom, nervous beyond help about a story he has to present. He screams, tells the cameras to shut down, violently vomits on the table but finally regains his composure enough to go back to work with confidence. Amruta Subhash of Gully Boy plays his boss, encouraging him to continue his job. As a news anchor, he is reporting an incident of a bomb-blast in realtime.
Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ram Madhvani and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. Dhamaka will premiere on Netflix across 190 countries.
Kartik said about the movie, “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix.”
Ram Madhvani said, "I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now . And I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”
