Anees Bazmee denied that Tabu is to blame for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot getting delayed.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot

  • Anees Bazmee refuted reports that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed because Tabu refused to give dates for the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:43 PM IST

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has shot down rumours that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was stalled because of actor Tabu’s unavailability. Some reports claimed that she was not giving her dates and even wanted to quit the film.

Anees said that he could not understand why Tabu was ‘targeted’ and shared that he himself was in Lonavala for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I fail to understand why Tabu was targeted for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not being in progress? It's still pandemic time and it is not easy to predict how long it will take even now to complete the film. Only if all goes well, we should be done by April-May. We are likely to shoot almost continuously,” the director told ETimes.

“Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for 10 months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family,” he added.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan experiences FOMO due to influx of release dates of Bollywood films, shares hilarious post

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was being shot in Rajasthan in March last year when Covid-19 cases started rising in the country. The shoot was halted for safety reasons. Filming will resume later this month.

Anees said that he was ‘very annoyed’ by the reports doing the rounds about Bhool Bhulaiyaa , some of which claimed that the film was being shelved.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 hit directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. However, Anees earlier said that his film is ‘completely different’, with a new story.

“This is a completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original,” he had told Deccan Chronicle.

