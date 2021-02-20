IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan experiences FOMO due to influx of release dates of Bollywood films, shares hilarious post
Kartik Aaryan reacted to the release dates of several Bollywood films being announced.
Kartik Aaryan reacted to the release dates of several Bollywood films being announced.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan experiences FOMO due to influx of release dates of Bollywood films, shares hilarious post

  • Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan seems to be going through a huge amount of FOMO (fear of missing out) as the release dates of several Bollywood films are being announced. On Friday, the release dates of at least six much-awaited films were unveiled, including Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bellbottom, 83, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The release date of Shershaah was announced on Saturday.

Making a reference to the influx of release dates, Kartik shared a hilarious Instagram post. Along with a picture of him gazing into the distance, he wrote, “Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Aren’t the release dates of any of my films getting announced)?”

Currently, Kartik has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka. He will also headline an action film directed by Om Raut. Reports suggest that he is also in talks for a film based on real events, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films that will release in theatres this year - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj.

Also see: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, reveal their love story

With theatres still struggling to draw in the audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the news of big films releasing has come as a relief to theatre owners. There are five big box office clashes to watch out for - Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid, Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom vs Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 on May 28, Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah vs pan-Indian film Major on July 2, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR vs Maidan on Dussehra, and finally, Akshay’s Prithviraj vs Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan

Related Stories

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
bollywood

Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
READ FULL STORY
Kartik Aaryan in a still from Love Aaj Kal.
Kartik Aaryan in a still from Love Aaj Kal.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan opens up about how he handled Love Aaj Kal’s ‘dismal performance’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 16, 2020 09:29 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan has spoken about how he dealt with the ‘dismal’ box office performance of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anees Bazmee denied that Tabu is to blame for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot getting delayed.
Anees Bazmee denied that Tabu is to blame for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot getting delayed.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Anees Bazmee refuted reports that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed because Tabu refused to give dates for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in a screengrab from her new video.
Deepika Padukone in a screengrab from her new video.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone outs Ranveer Singh for calling celebrated show 'rubbish'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone in a new Instagram video has said that her husband, Ranveer Singh, called a massively popular show 'rubbish'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan reacted to the release dates of several Bollywood films being announced.
Kartik Aaryan reacted to the release dates of several Bollywood films being announced.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on influx of release dates of Bollywood films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Oberoi shared a video on Valentines Day showing him and wife Priyanka Alva enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai.
Vivek Oberoi shared a video on Valentines Day showing him and wife Priyanka Alva enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai.
bollywood

Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi's joyride with wife Priyanka Alva did not end on a positive note, and he agrees. The actor was fined by the traffic police for riding his bike without a helmet and an FIR was also registered against him for not wearing a mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a low-key ceremony on Monday.
Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a low-key ceremony on Monday.
bollywood

Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has opened up about drug abuse in Bollywood and nepotism.
Ranvir Shorey has opened up about drug abuse in Bollywood and nepotism.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood welcomed son Veer in November 2020.
Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood welcomed son Veer in November 2020.
bollywood

Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of the dinner she enjoyed on Friday.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of the dinner she enjoyed on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is awaiting the arrival of her second baby any day now, has shared a look at the tasty dinner she enjoyed on Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony.
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony.
bollywood

Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Dia Mirza looked resplendent in a yellow outfit in unseen photos from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures were shared online by her best friend, Theia Tekchandaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
bollywood

Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don’t murder his enthusiasm'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anjula Acharia with Priyanka Chopra.
Anjula Acharia with Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka's manager says 'prominent' Bollywood celebs were 'negative' about her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Anjula Acharia revealed that when she first signed Priyanka Chopra, 'prominent people' in Bollywood warned her that she was 'wasting (her) time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati have a house in Mumbai and a weekend home in Goa.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati have a house in Mumbai and a weekend home in Goa.
bollywood

Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Mumbai and Goa homes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
As Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi celebrate their 10-year anniversary, we take you inside their homes in Mumbai and Goa, giving a small peek into their sweet lives with daughter Saira.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharani Gayatri Devi was celebrated for her beauty. She was also a successful politician.
Maharani Gayatri Devi was celebrated for her beauty. She was also a successful politician.
bollywood

Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi announced, Dia Mirza reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
A new series on the legendary late Maharani Gayatri Devi has been announced. The show will be written by Bhavani Iyer of Raazi, Black and Lootera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos on Twitter.(PTI)
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos on Twitter.(PTI)
bollywood

When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos from early 2010s, showing Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in conversation with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Shilpa Shetty post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty had spotted a dog after making an exit from the studio post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP