Kartik Aaryan experiences FOMO due to influx of release dates of Bollywood films, shares hilarious post
- Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
Kartik Aaryan seems to be going through a huge amount of FOMO (fear of missing out) as the release dates of several Bollywood films are being announced. On Friday, the release dates of at least six much-awaited films were unveiled, including Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bellbottom, 83, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The release date of Shershaah was announced on Saturday.
Making a reference to the influx of release dates, Kartik shared a hilarious Instagram post. Along with a picture of him gazing into the distance, he wrote, “Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Aren’t the release dates of any of my films getting announced)?”
Currently, Kartik has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka. He will also headline an action film directed by Om Raut. Reports suggest that he is also in talks for a film based on real events, directed by Hansal Mehta.
Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films that will release in theatres this year - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj.
With theatres still struggling to draw in the audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the news of big films releasing has come as a relief to theatre owners. There are five big box office clashes to watch out for - Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid, Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom vs Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 on May 28, Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah vs pan-Indian film Major on July 2, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR vs Maidan on Dussehra, and finally, Akshay’s Prithviraj vs Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on Diwali.
