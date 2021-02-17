YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, fans ask about Pathan release
Yash Raj Films has announced its slate of films, which will have a theatrical release this year, from Shamshera to Prithviraj. In a statement shared on social media, the production house expressed its ‘strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen’.
Prithviraj, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role and marking the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, will be out on November 5 (Diwali). The historical drama, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will clash at the box office with Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.
Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a dark comedy with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, will be out on March 19.
It will be followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster crime comedy, which will release on April 23. Directed by debutante filmmaker Varun V Sharma, the film will revolve around two con couples played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.
Director Karan Malhotra's much-awaited actioner Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to release on June 25. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film is reportedly set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.
Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has booked August 27 as its release date. Directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.
Meanwhile, fans were eager to know the release date of another YRF production, Siddharth Anand's Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
(With inputs from PTI)
