Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap says she got ‘full-on hate’ for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with dad Anurag Kashyap in video
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap says she got ‘full-on hate’ for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with dad Anurag Kashyap in video

Aaliyah Kashyap said that she was criticised for her video featuring her father Anurag Kashyap, as she discussed topics such as sex, pregnancy and drugs with him. She said that some people told her that she ‘should be ashamed’ of herself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap poses with her father Anurag Kashyap.

Content creator Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about the responses she got to her video with her father, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She said that she got ‘full-on hate’ from people who found it inappropriate for her to be discussing topics such as sex, pregnancy and drugs with her dad.

Last month, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah Kashyap asked Anurag Kashyap ‘awkward questions’ sent in by fans. Among other things, she asked him about his views on premarital sex, how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant and ‘if is weed acceptable’.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah said, “I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it.”

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, flash wide smiles in unseen photo from Miami trip

“You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself,’” she added.

In an earlier video shared on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah opened up on her equation with her parents and said that they were more like friends to her. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag kashyap aaliyah kashyap

Related Stories

bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap calls her first kiss at the age of 14 ‘worst thing ever’: ‘I left him and ran away’

UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people

Mirabai Chanu’s ‘Olympic’ earrings steal the show. Here’s who gifted it to her

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP