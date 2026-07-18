Aamir Khan allegedly threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Mumbai Police begins verification: Reports

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reportedly received a death threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, adding his name to the growing list of Bollywood stars targeted by the criminal network. The alleged threat was shared through a social media post and a voice note, both of which are now being verified by the Mumbai Police. It is also being reported that Aamir Khan and his team are yet to file an official complaint.

Threat allegedly issued through social media

Aamir Khan allegedly receives threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Reports (PTI)

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A report in NDTV stated that the alleged threat was posted by Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi, who are said to be associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In the message, Aamir Khan was accused of promoting ‘love jihad’ after marrying for the third time and warned of consequences. “We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced,” the post read.

The post also brought up the alleged kidnapping, trafficking and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar last month. While it praised the administration for acting swiftly in the case, it also issued a warning to political leaders who were allegedly trying to shield some of the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering, otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity," the message added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering, otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity," the message added. {{/usCountry}}

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The post ended by paying tribute to two people it referred to as "martyred brothers, Parvesh and Himanshu," saying, “We will not let your sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply.”

Police are verifying the alleged threat

According to another report by News18 Hindi, Mumbai Police and the Cyber Cell began examining the matter after the social media post and the alleged audio clip started circulating online. Investigators are currently checking whether the Facebook account and the voice note are genuine. At this point, there is no official confirmation that either is authentic or has any verified connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Aamir Khan and his team have not filed any complaint with Mumbai Police so far. Officials have said that any legal action will depend on the findings of the verification process and whether the actor decides to formally approach the police.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's history with Bollywood

For years, Salman Khan has remained one of the biggest targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang has repeatedly claimed that its anger stems from the 1998 blackbuck hunting case in Jodhpur, which dates back to the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Since then, it has issued multiple threats against the actor.

The threats did not stop there. The gang later claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April 2024.