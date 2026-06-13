Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are as surprised as fans on seeing Salman Khan's short hair look at event. Watch

All eyes were on Salman Khan as he made his way at the special event celebrating 25 years of Lagaan. The star's new look, sporting short hair, took everyone by a pleasant surprise. At the event, he was seen posing for the paparazzi, along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Salman's new look

Kareena Kapoor (C) and Salman Khan (R) attend the celebration marking 25 years of Aamir Khan's (L) production house in Mumbai on June 13, 2026. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

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Salman Khan was seen with extremely short hair, a totally new look for the star, at the event. Is it for his upcoming film? Details about that are not officially known, as Salman Khan kept it cool in an all-black attire for the event. He was joined by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Kareena hugged Salman and took a moment to acknowledge his new look. The three of them happily posed for pictures infront of the paparazzi.

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{{^usCountry}} To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker's Aamir Khan-starrer is all set to re-release in theatres. The makers recently unveiled the trailer for the re-release. The film became a sensation upon its release in 2001. It not only emerged as a major commercial success but also earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, Lagaan won eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. About Lagaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker's Aamir Khan-starrer is all set to re-release in theatres. The makers recently unveiled the trailer for the re-release. The film became a sensation upon its release in 2001. It not only emerged as a major commercial success but also earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, Lagaan won eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. About Lagaan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Set in 1893 during the late Victorian era of British colonial rule in India, the film follows a group of villagers in central India who are burdened by high taxes and years of drought. Their fortunes take a dramatic turn when an arrogant British Indian Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket. If they win, their taxes will be waived. The villagers, unfamiliar with the sport, must learn the game and overcome immense odds to secure victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set in 1893 during the late Victorian era of British colonial rule in India, the film follows a group of villagers in central India who are burdened by high taxes and years of drought. Their fortunes take a dramatic turn when an arrogant British Indian Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket. If they win, their taxes will be waived. The villagers, unfamiliar with the sport, must learn the game and overcome immense odds to secure victory. {{/usCountry}}

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Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The ensemble cast included Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, AK Hangal and several others.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Salman's iconic film, Tere Naam, was announced two days ago. Tere Naam (2003), is regarded as Salman's strongest performance. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, was a critical and commercial success. He is unlikely to return for the sequel.

In March, Salman announced his next film, an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be backed by producer Dil Raju. Before that, Salman is gearing up for the release of the war drama, titled Maatrubhumi. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel leading his men against a bigger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous tales of last stand.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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