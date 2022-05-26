Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend Karan Johar's bash together, fans say 'that's called maturity'

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker and ex-wife Kiran Rao were among a few ex-couples who were spotted at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. Aamir and Kiran announced separation last year but continue to be friends and co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. They arrived together on the red carpet and also posed together for the paparazzi. Also read: Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

Aamir attended the party in a blue tee and trousers paired with a blue velvet jacket. Kiran joined him in a short silver dress and black boots. As a paparazzo account shared a video of their appearance at the party, many questioned them for how they could manage to be together even after a divorce. The two also received praise from many of their fans for keeping it cordial.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan pose together at Karan Johar's party. (Varinder Chawla)

An Instagram user asked, “Inke toe divorce nahin hogai thi (Weren't they divorced)?” A fan wrote, "People need to grow up...they are divorced but are still friends, that's called maturity." Another said, “Divorced people can speak to each other. Especially when they have kids. Not all divorced people become enemies.”

In an interview with News 18 around his birthday this year, Aamir had opened up about what went wrong with his relationships. He said he and Kiran still loved each other but experienced ‘certain change’ in their relationship as husband and wife. He said, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later." He also said that no other woman was behind his divorce with Kiran. “There was no one back then, there is no one now," he said.

Aamir is currently looking forward to his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, who aattended Karan Johar's party with husband Saif Ali Khan. The film is due in theatres on August 11.

